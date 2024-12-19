Australian Pacific Coal Hits Milestone with Dartbrook Sales

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has achieved a major milestone with the first commercial sale and successful railing of coal from its Dartbrook mine in NSW’s Hunter Valley. This marks the start of commercial production as the company plans to refurbish its wash plant in early 2025 amidst increasing global coal demand. The Dartbrook mine, benefiting from its substantial coal resource and world-class infrastructure, is set to operate as a top-tier mining asset.

