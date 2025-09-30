Australian Pacific Coal Faces Trading Suspension Over Incomplete Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Pacific Coal ( (AU:AQC) ) has shared an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited announced that it could not finalize its Full Year Accounts for the period ending 30 June 2025 due to incomplete financial information from the Dartbrook mine, its principal asset. As a result, the company’s securities will be suspended from trading starting 1 October 2025, impacting its market operations and potentially affecting stakeholders until the issue is resolved.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited operates in the coal industry, focusing on the development and management of coal mining projects. Its primary asset is the Dartbrook mine, which is managed through its subsidiary, AQC Dartbrook Pty Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,632,029

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.55M

