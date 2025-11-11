Australian Oil Company Limited Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sacgasco ( (AU:AOK) ) has provided an announcement.

Australian Oil Company Limited has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for December 11, 2025, in Fremantle, WA. The company will not distribute physical copies of the Notice of Meeting unless specifically requested, urging shareholders to access the document online. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting, as it impacts their shareholding, and to submit proxy votes by December 9, 2025.

More about Sacgasco

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.5M

For an in-depth examination of AOK stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue