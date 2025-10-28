Australian Foundation Investment Company Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) has shared an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. As of October 29, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 15,978,936 ordinary fully paid securities, with 290,988 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting its commitment to delivering long-term benefits to its investors.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company primarily provides investment management services to its stakeholders, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth and income through a diversified portfolio of Australian companies.

Average Trading Volume: 531,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For detailed information about AFI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue