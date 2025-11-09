Australian Foundation Investment Company Updates on Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) is now available.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of the latest notification, the company has repurchased a total of 17,786,734 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 220,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company primarily invests in a range of sectors to provide shareholders with capital growth and income over the long term.

YTD Price Performance: 4.01%

Average Trading Volume: 505,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For detailed information about AFI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue