Australian Foundation Investment Company Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) has provided an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of November 3, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 16,930,936 ordinary fully paid securities, including 297,000 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company primarily invests in a wide range of sectors to provide shareholders with capital growth and consistent income through dividends.

YTD Price Performance: 4.86%

Average Trading Volume: 527,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more data about AFI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue