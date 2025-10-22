Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates Securities Dealing Policy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) has shared an announcement.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. has updated its Securities Dealing Policy, effective immediately, to regulate the trading activities of its Key Management Personnel (KMP) and closely connected entities. The policy prohibits KMP from trading the company’s securities based on inside information, during prohibited periods, or for short-term purposes, and restricts the use of company securities as collateral for loans. These measures aim to ensure compliance with legal standards and maintain market integrity, reflecting the company’s commitment to ethical governance and risk management.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company primarily provides investment services aimed at delivering long-term capital growth and income for its shareholders.

