Australian Ethical Reduces Stake in Nuix Ltd

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has reported a change in their holdings of Nuix Ltd, decreasing their voting power from 7.16% to 5.91%. The update comes as a result of changes in share ownership detailed in a Form 604 notice submitted to the ASX on 24 September 2024. This adjustment reflects a shift in the investment landscape for stakeholders in the technology solutions provider.

