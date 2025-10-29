Australian Ethical Investment Ltd Ceases to be Substantial Holder in Siteminder Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd ( (AU:AEF) ) has shared an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Siteminder Limited as of October 28, 2025. This change may impact the company’s investment portfolio and influence its market strategy, reflecting a shift in its holdings and potentially affecting stakeholders associated with Siteminder Limited.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AEF) stock is a Buy with a A$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Australian Ethical Investment Ltd stock, see the AU:AEF Stock Forecast page.

More about Australian Ethical Investment Ltd

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on ethical investment solutions. The company is known for its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, providing investment products that align with ethical and sustainable practices.

Average Trading Volume: 182,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$833.6M

See more data about AEF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

