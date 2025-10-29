Australian Ethical Investment Ceases Substantial Holding in SiteMinder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from SiteMinder Limited ( (AU:SDR) ) is now available.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in SiteMinder Limited as of October 28, 2025. This change in holding could impact SiteMinder’s shareholder structure and potentially influence its market dynamics, as substantial holders often play a significant role in corporate governance and strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDR) stock is a Hold with a A$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SiteMinder Limited stock, see the AU:SDR Stock Forecast page.

More about SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited operates in the technology industry, providing cloud-based platform services for the hospitality sector. The company focuses on helping hotels and other accommodation providers manage their online presence and distribution channels effectively.

Average Trading Volume: 1,288,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.11B

Learn more about SDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue