Australian Ethical Investment Ceases Substantial Holding in SiteMinder

An update from SiteMinder Limited ( (AU:SDR) ) is now available.
Australian Ethical Investment Limited has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in SiteMinder Limited as of October 28, 2025. This change in holding could impact SiteMinder’s shareholder structure and potentially influence its market dynamics, as substantial holders often play a significant role in corporate governance and strategic decisions.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDR) stock is a Hold with a A$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SiteMinder Limited stock, see the AU:SDR Stock Forecast page.
More about SiteMinder Limited
SiteMinder Limited operates in the technology industry, providing cloud-based platform services for the hospitality sector. The company focuses on helping hotels and other accommodation providers manage their online presence and distribution channels effectively.
Average Trading Volume: 1,288,821
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$2.11B
