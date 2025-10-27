Australian Critical Minerals Expands Peruvian Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:ACM) ) has shared an update.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Circuit Resources Pty Ltd, significantly expanding its portfolio with six new projects in Peru. This strategic move positions the company to explore high-grade, drill-ready targets across 25,600 hectares in a region known for world-class mineral deposits. The acquisition allows ACM to advance its exploration activities, with plans for geophysical surveys and drilling in the coming months, aiming to create long-term value for shareholders while engaging with local communities.

More about Australian Critical Minerals Ltd.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of multi-commodity projects. The company is engaged in gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, and lithium mining, with a market focus on establishing a district-scale portfolio in Peru, a top-tier mining jurisdiction.

Average Trading Volume: 306,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about ACM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue