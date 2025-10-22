Australian Critical Minerals Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:ACM) ) has issued an announcement.

Australian Critical Minerals Limited announced changes to its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Mr. Paul Niardone as a Non-Executive Director and the resignation of Mr. Gary Brabham. Mr. Niardone brings over 30 years of experience in managerial and executive roles, specializing in growth initiatives and strategic expansion across various industries. His appointment is expected to enhance the company’s strategic capabilities and market positioning, potentially benefiting stakeholders through improved governance and strategic direction.

Australian Critical Minerals is an exploration company focused on discovering minerals essential for the global transition to a low-carbon future. The company is based in Western Australia and has a portfolio of Channel Iron and Banded Iron projects. It aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for critical minerals like copper, lithium, and gold, with strategic positioning to unlock shareholder value through its exploration assets.

