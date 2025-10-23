Australian Clinical Labs Announces 2025 AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd ( (AU:ACL) ) has provided an announcement.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where several key resolutions were passed, including the re-election of directors Sarah Butler, Grant Jeffery, Stephen Roche, and Mark Haberlin, as well as the adoption of the 2025 Remuneration Report. The spill resolution was not carried. These outcomes reflect the company’s stable governance structure and commitment to maintaining its leadership team, which may reassure stakeholders about the company’s strategic direction and operational continuity.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (ACL) is a leading private provider of pathology services in Australia. The company operates NATA accredited laboratories that conduct a wide range of pathology tests for clients including doctors, specialists, patients, hospitals, and corporate clients. ACL is one of the largest private hospital pathology businesses in the country, focusing on combining talented personnel with medical and scientific leadership to enhance decision-making that improves patient outcomes.

