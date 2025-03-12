Australasian Metals Limited Releases Interim Financial Report for December 2024

Australasian Metals Limited ( (AU:A8G) ) has issued an announcement.

Australasian Metals Limited has released its interim financial report for the period ending December 31, 2024. The report includes the directors’ report, auditor’s independence declaration, financial statements, notes to financial statements, directors’ declaration, and the independent auditor’s review report. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance during the specified period.

