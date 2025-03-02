Austral Resources Reports Significant Financial Loss for 2024

Austral Resources Australia Limited ( (AU:AR1) ) has provided an update.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd reported a significant financial downturn for the year ended December 31, 2024, with revenues from ordinary activities decreasing by 25.6% to $82.1 million and a loss of $20.1 million after tax, compared to a profit of $9.5 million the previous year. The company’s copper cathode sales dropped to 6,341 tonnes, and net operating cash inflows decreased significantly, highlighting challenging market conditions and operational difficulties.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of copper cathodes.

