Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited has reported a decrease in their substantial holding in Unico Silver Limited, with their voting power dropping from 16.93% to 15.12% after selling 5 million shares for $650,000 on April 5, 2024. This adjustment in their financial position indicates a notable change in their investment strategy regarding Unico Silver.

For further insights into AU:AGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.