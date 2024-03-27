Austral Gold Boosts Capital with $2.2M Loan Facility

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited has announced a new US$2.2 million unsecured related party loan facility from Consultores Assets Management S.A., to bolster working capital. The loan has a six-month term with a 9% annual interest rate and is part of Austral’s strategy to support its portfolio of gold and silver mining assets in the Americas. Additionally, the company has extended the maturity dates of existing related party loans totaling US$4.55 million to September 30, 2024.

For further insights into AU:AGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.