Austin Metals Secures High-Grade Mining Project

Austin Metals Limited has announced that its shareholders have approved the acquisition of a promising high-grade Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia’s Ashburton region. The project shows significant potential with initial sampling revealing high-grade results, such as 9.7g/t Gold and 8.6% Copper. The company is proceeding with target generation and planning for a maiden drilling program.

