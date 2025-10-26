AustChina Secures Option for Strategic Mineral Acquisition in Victoria

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from First AU Ltd. ( (AU:FAU) ).

AustChina Holdings Limited has entered into a Heads of Agreement with First Au Ltd for an option to acquire the Eastern Victorian Goldfield Project, which is rich in gold, base metals, and critical minerals. This strategic move, pending the exercise of the option, would enhance AustChina’s portfolio by adding significant mineral prospects in Victoria, complementing its existing projects in Tasmania and Queensland.

More about First AU Ltd.

AustChina Holdings Limited (ASX: AUH) is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes projects focused on gold, base metals, and critical minerals, with assets such as the Sulphide Creek Gold-Antimony Project and the Mersey VMS Base Metals and Gold Project in Tasmania, as well as the Blackall Coal Project in Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 12,926,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.59M

For a thorough assessment of FAU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue