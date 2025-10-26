AustChina Holdings Plans Major Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from AustChina Holdings Limited ( (AU:AUH) ) is now available.

AustChina Holdings Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 325,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities, scheduled for November 17, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, indicating the company’s strategy to raise capital, potentially impacting its market position and providing opportunities for stakeholders to invest in its growth initiatives.

More about AustChina Holdings Limited

AustChina Holdings Limited operates within the investment sector, focusing on energy and resources. The company is involved in the exploration and development of coal and other energy-related projects, primarily in Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$6.05M

