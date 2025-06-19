Austar Lifesciences Ltd. Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. ( (HK:6118) ) has provided an update.

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. has announced the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the selection and appointment of directors. The committee will consist of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors, and will include at least one member of a different gender. This move is aimed at ensuring diversity and independence in the company’s governance structure, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Austar Lifesciences Ltd.

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the life sciences industry. It focuses on providing innovative solutions and services to the life sciences sector, with a market presence indicated by its stock code 6118.

Average Trading Volume: 114,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$353.7M

