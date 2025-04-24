Austar Lifesciences Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. ( (HK:6118) ) has shared an announcement.

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for May 23, 2025, in Shanghai, China. The meeting will address several key business items, including the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to authorize the board to manage the issuance and allotment of shares, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on maintaining governance and operational flexibility.

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the life sciences industry. It focuses on providing products and services related to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, aiming to support the development and manufacturing processes within these fields.

