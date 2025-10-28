Austal Limited Secures Shareholder Support at Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Austal Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the approval of several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of board members. The meeting also approved the issuance of share rights to various executives, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially enhancing the company’s executive alignment with shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASB) stock is a Hold with a A$7.86 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Austal stock, see the AU:ASB Stock Forecast page.

Austal Limited operates in the shipbuilding industry, specializing in the design and construction of defense and commercial vessels. The company focuses on delivering innovative maritime solutions to a global market, catering to both governmental and private sector clients.

