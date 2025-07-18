Austal Limited Appoints New Director with No Prior Securities Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Austal ( (AU:ASB) ) has shared an announcement.

Austal Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Boyce Massey Gibb as a director, effective June 3, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Gibb currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh start in his role without prior commitments that could influence his decisions.

