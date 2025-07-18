Austal Limited Appoints New Director with No Prior Securities Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Austal ( (AU:ASB) ) has shared an announcement.
Austal Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Boyce Massey Gibb as a director, effective June 3, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Gibb currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting a fresh start in his role without prior commitments that could influence his decisions.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASB) stock is a Buy with a A$3.33 price target.
More about Austal
Average Trading Volume: 1,502,054
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$2.45B
