Austal Limited Announces FY2025 H1 Financial Results Conference Call

Austal Limited ( (AU:ASB) ) has issued an announcement.

Austal Limited announced a conference call scheduled for February 21, 2025, to discuss its FY2025 H1 financial results. The call, led by CEO Paddy Gregg and CFO Christian Johnstone, will include a presentation of the company’s financial accounts for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Stakeholders will have an opportunity to engage in a Q&A session after the briefing. This announcement highlights Austal’s commitment to transparency and may impact stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial health and operational strategies.

More about Austal Limited

Austal Limited is an Australian global shipbuilder and defense prime contractor, known for designing, constructing, and sustaining advanced commercial and defense vessels. With over 35 years of experience, it has built more than 350 vessels for 122 operators in 59 countries. Austal is recognized as Australia’s largest defense exporter and the first ASX-listed shipbuilder, operating industry-leading shipyards in Australia, the USA, the Philippines, and Vietnam, along with worldwide service centers. The company specializes in a variety of maritime build programs, including monohulls, catamarans, trimarans, and submarine modules, in both aluminum and steel.

YTD Price Performance: 16.57%

Average Trading Volume: 3,440

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $828.8M

