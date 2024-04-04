Aussie Broadband’s Stake in Superloop Reduced

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has reported a significant change in its stake in Superloop Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 19.9% to 11.99% due to the sale of shares and dilution from the issuance of additional Superloop shares. The company sold 37,621,056 shares for a total of $49.28 million, at $1.31 per share, causing a dilution of its voting power on March 15, 2024, followed by a sale on April 4, 2024.

