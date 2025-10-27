Aussie Broadband Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. ( (AU:ABB) ) has provided an announcement.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has announced the issuance of 15,758 unquoted equity securities under the ASX security code ABBAF, effective from October 27, 2025. This move could potentially impact the company’s financial structure and market positioning, offering insights into its strategic growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ABB) stock is a Hold with a A$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aussie Broadband Ltd. stock, see the AU:ABB Stock Forecast page.

More about Aussie Broadband Ltd.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing internet services and related products primarily focused on the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,247,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.73B

See more data about ABB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue