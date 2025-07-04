AusQuest Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AusQuest Limited ( (AU:AQD) ) has shared an update.

AusQuest Limited has announced the issuance of 12,500 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AQD. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and expand its operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests positively.

AusQuest Limited operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the exploration of base metals and precious metals, targeting significant mineral deposits to enhance its market position.

