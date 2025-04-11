AusQuest Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

AusQuest Limited ( (AU:AQD) ) has provided an announcement.

AusQuest Limited has announced the quotation of 60,500 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective April 11, 2025. This move signifies the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial standing and potentially expand its operational capabilities, which could have implications for its stakeholders and market positioning.

More about AusQuest Limited

AusQuest Limited operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in exploring for base metals and other valuable minerals, aiming to enhance its portfolio and market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 155.00%

Average Trading Volume: 16,442,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$63.33M

