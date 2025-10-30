AusQuest Limited Advances Exploration Projects in Peru and Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AusQuest Limited ( (AU:AQD) ) has provided an announcement.

AusQuest Limited reported significant progress in its Cangallo copper-gold project in Peru, with promising results from Stage 2 drilling and plans for further exploration. The company is also advancing its Australian projects, including Balladonia and Coober Pedy, with new target areas identified for testing, supported by strategic partnerships and a solid financial position.

More about AusQuest Limited

AusQuest Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing copper, gold, zinc, nickel, and iron resources. The company operates primarily in Peru and Australia, targeting significant mineral deposits to enhance its portfolio and market position.

Average Trading Volume: 2,423,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.09M

