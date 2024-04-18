Ausgold Welcomes New Expertise to Board

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has strengthened its board by appointing mining veteran Mark Turner as a Non-Executive Director, bringing over 35 years of experience to support the development of the company’s flagship Katanning Gold Project. Turner’s impressive track record includes roles at Newcrest Mining, Resolute Limited, and CGA Mining, positioning him as a valuable asset to Ausgold’s growth strategy. The company is focusing on completing its Definitive Feasibility Study for Katanning, which holds a substantial 3.04 million ounces of gold, signaling promising prospects for Ausgold’s future in the gold mining sector.

