Aurwest Resources Launches Major Funding Round

Aurwest Resources Corp. is set to raise CAD$1,250,068 through a non-brokered private placement, offering Flow-Through Shares and Units to fund exploration work, including a Phase 2 drilling campaign on its Stars property. The proceeds will finance exploration activities aimed at identifying Copper-Molybdenum deposits and general corporate purposes. The offering will be available to qualified investors in Canada, excluding Quebec, and in certain international jurisdictions, with details available on SEDAR+ and the company’s website.

