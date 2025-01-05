Aurumin Ltd. Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An update from Aurumin Ltd. ( (AU:AUN) ) is now available.

Aurumin Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, Daniel Raihani, involving the acquisition of 576,381 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. Following this transaction, Mr. Raihani’s indirect holdings in the company include 63,476,381 ordinary shares and a significant number of unquoted options. This acquisition highlights the director’s increasing stake in Aurumin Ltd., potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects and impacting shareholder perception positively.

More about Aurumin Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 918,214

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

