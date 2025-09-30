Aurum Resources Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has shared an announcement.

Aurum Resources Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability in management practices. This disclosure is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insight into the company’s governance practices and compliance with industry standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.93 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurum Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AUE Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Aurum Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:AUE.

Average Trading Volume: 549,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$227.5M

