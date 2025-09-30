Aurum Resources Limited Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has provided an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has released its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report includes comprehensive financial statements and corporate governance details, highlighting the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational strategies, which are crucial for assessing its market position and future growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.93 price target.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 549,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$227.5M



