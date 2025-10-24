Aurum Resources Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has provided an announcement.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 526,666 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AUE. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, potentially impacting its capital structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUE) stock is a Buy with a A$1.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurum Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AUE Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Aurum Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and processing of precious metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 778,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$219.6M

