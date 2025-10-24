Aurum Resources Issues Cleansing Notice for Share Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has shared an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has issued a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001, following the conversion of 526,666 unquoted options into fully paid ordinary shares. This notice allows the shares to be traded without disclosure, adhering to the exemptions provided by the Act, and signifies the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUE) stock is a Buy with a A$1.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurum Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AUE Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Aurum Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and sale of minerals, positioning itself within the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 778,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$219.6M

For an in-depth examination of AUE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue