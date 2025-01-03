Aurora Innovation Announces Board Changes

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Aurora Innovation ( (AUR) ) has shared an announcement.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. announced the resignation of Dara Khosrowshahi from its Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2024, as he aims to focus on his role as CEO of Uber Technologies. Shailen Bhatt has been appointed as a new director, bringing extensive experience in transportation and infrastructure, and will serve until the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

