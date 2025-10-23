Aurora Energy Metals Withdraws Resolution on Metalbelt Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurora Energy Metals Limited ( (AU:1AE) ) has provided an announcement.

Aurora Energy Metals Limited has decided to withdraw Resolution 6 from its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda, following discussions with shareholders. This resolution pertained to the company’s option to acquire Metalbelt Holdings Pty Ltd, which holds uranium exploration rights in Western Australia. The withdrawal does not affect other resolutions or proxy votes already submitted. Aurora continues to evaluate the acquisition option and is considering a potential restructure of the transaction’s corporate structure.

Aurora Energy Metals Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is engaged in identifying and acquiring uranium exploration tenures, particularly in Western Australia, to enhance its market position in the energy metals industry.

