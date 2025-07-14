Aurora Cannabis Achieves EU-GMP Certification for Distribution Centre

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Aurora Cannabis ( (TSE:ACB) ) has shared an update.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has achieved its first-ever EU-GMP certification for its dedicated distribution centre in Brampton, Ontario, enhancing its international export capabilities. This certification, which aligns with European Union standards, allows Aurora to optimize its global supply chain and ensure consistent access to high-quality medical cannabis for patients worldwide, reinforcing its position as a leading exporter in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ACB) stock is a Hold with a C$8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurora Cannabis stock, see the TSE:ACB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ACB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ACB is a Neutral.

Aurora Cannabis’ overall score reflects strong earnings call performance with significant improvements in international revenue and financial metrics. However, ongoing challenges with valuation, technical indicators, and financial performance, particularly in cash flow and profitability, limit the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ACB stock, click here.

More about Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a Canadian-based global leader in the medical cannabis industry, serving both medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, the company is known for its commitment to science and innovation, offering a diverse brand portfolio that includes both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Aurora also holds a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., a leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants in North America.

YTD Price Performance: -5.69%

Average Trading Volume: 500,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$344.8M

Find detailed analytics on ACB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue