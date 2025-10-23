Aurobindo Pharma Expands into Chilean Market with New Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ( (IN:AUROPHARMA) ) is now available.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has announced the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma Chile SpA, through its existing subsidiary Helix Healthcare B.V. This strategic move aims to expand Aurobindo’s pharmaceutical business into the Chilean market, enhancing its global footprint. The incorporation involves a 100% cash subscription to the share capital, with no governmental or regulatory approvals required, indicating a smooth entry into the Chilean market.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company has a significant market presence and aims to expand its operations globally.

