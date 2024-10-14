Auris Minerals Ltd Announces Upcoming AGM

Auris Minerals Ltd. (AU:AUR) has released an update.

Auris Minerals Ltd has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders on November 12, 2024, at 11:30 am AWST, with the notice and proxy voting form available online. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate preparations, although submissions will also be accepted during the meeting. The company will inform shareholders of any changes to the meeting arrangements via its website and ASX announcements.

