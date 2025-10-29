Auric Mining Ltd. Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Investment Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Auric Mining Ltd. ( (AU:AWJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Auric Mining Ltd. reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash inflow from operating activities of $1,010,000, driven by gold sales from Jeffreys Find. However, the company experienced significant cash outflows in investing activities, totaling $8,819,000, primarily due to expenditures on property, plant, equipment, and exploration. Despite a small net cash inflow from financing activities, the overall cash position decreased, reflecting the company’s ongoing investment in its operational capabilities and exploration projects.

Auric Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in activities related to gold sales, particularly from its Jeffreys Find project, and is involved in exploration and evaluation efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 650,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.92M

