Auric Mining Advances Acquisition of Lindsay’s Gold Project

An announcement from Auric Mining Ltd. ( (AU:AWJ) ) is now available.

Auric Mining Limited has completed due diligence for the acquisition of the Lindsay’s Gold Project, including the Parrot Feathers open pit gold mine, from Top Global Mining Pty Ltd and NBC Mining Pty Ltd. The company intends to proceed with the acquisition, although a condition precedent involving three mining plaints in the Wardens Court remains unresolved. The court hearing has been adjourned to 1 August 2025, and Auric will continue to update the market on developments.

Auric Mining Limited is a company engaged in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold extraction and production. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker AWJ and is involved in acquiring and developing gold mining projects.

