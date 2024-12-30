Auric Mining Adjusts Internal Director Shareholdings

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. has announced an internal change in the director’s interest, as 1,500,100 ordinary shares previously held indirectly by Mark Anthony English through 140 Holdings Pty Ltd have now been transferred to Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd under The Hackney Trust. This reallocation does not affect the beneficial ownership of the shares, maintaining stability in the director’s overall stake in the company.

