Aurelia Metals Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

The latest update is out from Aurelia Metals ( (AU:AMI) ).

Aurelia Metals Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms the company’s compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations, outlining its board charter and the roles of directors and senior executives, thereby reinforcing its commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations.

Aurelia Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of metals. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and adheres to corporate governance principles as outlined by the ASX Corporate Governance Council.

