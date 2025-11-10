Aureka Limited Divests Tandarra Project to Focus on Core Gold Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Aureka Limited ( (AU:AKA) ).

Aureka Limited has announced its decision to divest its interest in the Tandarra Project for $1.3 million, aligning with its strategy to concentrate on its core projects. The proceeds from this sale will be directed towards further exploration and drilling activities at the Irvine Gold Project, where recent high-grade assay results have been reported, potentially enhancing the company’s operational focus and market positioning.

More about Aureka Limited

Aureka Limited is a company engaged in advanced stage gold exploration projects in Victoria. Its primary focus is on the Stawell Corridor Irvine Gold Project and the St Arnaud Comstock Project, both of which have JORC compliant resource inventories.

Average Trading Volume: 231,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.3M

