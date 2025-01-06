Aureka Limited Announces New Director Appointment

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Aureka Limited ( (AU:AKA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aureka Limited has announced the appointment of Graeme Hunt as a new director, effective January 1, 2025. Graeme Hunt does not currently hold any securities in the company; however, he is set to receive 321,429 Zero Exercise Price Options as part of his Non-Executive Chair Appointment and Disclosure Agreement. This appointment may impact Aureka’s governance structure and could influence the company’s strategic decisions moving forward.

More about Aureka Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.92M

