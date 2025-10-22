Auravelle Metals Initiates Drilling at Crown Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) has shared an update.

Auravelle Metals Limited has commenced its maiden aircore drilling program at the Crown Gold Project in Western Australia, marking the company’s first drilling activity at this site. The program aims to test key structures and follow up on gold anomalies identified from historical RAB drilling, with the potential to uncover significant gold deposits in a region already known for its rich gold resources. The drilling is expected to cover approximately 3,000 meters and take 7-10 days to complete, with assay results anticipated in 4-6 weeks. This initiative is part of Auravelle’s active exploration strategy, which includes recent and upcoming drill programs in South Australia, positioning the company to potentially enhance its portfolio and market standing.

Auravelle Metals Limited (ASX: AUV) is an Australian-based exploration company focused on discovering precious, base, and specialty metal deposits. The company has projects in South Australia and Western Australia, with a current emphasis on gold exploration at its South Australian Projects in the Gawler Craton and the Crown Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

