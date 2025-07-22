Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC ( (GB:ARA) ) has issued an announcement.

Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC, a company listed on UK regulated markets, has announced a change in its voting rights structure. N. Fitzpatrick, through Redmayne Bentley Nominees, now holds 5.26% of the voting rights in Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC, following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights. This change may impact the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

Average Trading Volume: 123,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

